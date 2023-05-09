 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Autos
Autos

First Drive - 2023 GMC Canyon

A versatile mid-size truck with great styling and bona fide off-road chops.

4 min to read
Article was updated
2023_GMC_Canyon-main2

The 2023 GMC Canyon is all-new and is powered by a 2.7-L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. - Matthew Guy

The midsize pickup truck segment, once largely given up for dead by several manufacturers, is currently hotter than a three-dollar pistol. No fewer than four all-new models are on tap from different brands this year, ranging from Detroit stalwarts to the top sales dog Tacoma. One of the first to appear? A fresh GMC Canyon, complete with a powerful new engine and a variety of trims to suit an array of personal tastes.

2023_GMC_Canyon-side___Super_Portrait.jpg

You know how some kids rummage through the closets of their bigger siblings, trying to find a cool outfit or a better pair of shoes? That’s essentially the tack taken by the Canyon, which has – erm – borrowed the engine from big-bro Sierra and tuned it to its liking. Gone are the V6 and diesel options, replaced with a 2.7L turbocharged four-cylinder making 310 horsepower and 430 lb.-ft of torque, all hooked to an 8-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. Unlike its midsize cousin at Chevy, which offers the same engine in three different states of tune, all trims of the Canyon show up with a single selection of power – the best one.

2023_GMC_Canyon-water___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_GMC_Canyon-interior___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_GMC_Canyon-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_GMC_Canyon-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

More Car & Auto News | Our Windsor

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred