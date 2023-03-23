 Skip to main content
First Drive - 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70

Power and refinement make this the best version of the GV70.

5 min to read
Article was updated
2023_Genesis_EGV70-main

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is nearly identical in appearance to the gas-powered GV70. - Michael Bettencourt

Atlanta, GA – There’s no doubt that the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 will be a popular EV for the relatively new Korean luxury brand, even though it just unveiled another all-electric compact SUV last year in the GV60. That GV60 is slightly shorter, but basically the same size inside, offers the same power (in its Performance trim) and charging speeds, and doesn’t have a non-electrified twin sitting next to it in the showroom like this E-GV70 does.

2023_Genesis_EGV70-side___Super_Portrait.jpg

But with the striking good looks of the gas GV70, that very similar exterior design could be a plus for this battery-electric version that’s slated to arrive in early spring to Genesis dealers across the country.

2023_Genesis_EGV70-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Genesis_EGV70-interior___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Genesis_EGV70-charger___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Genesis_EGV70-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

