 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Autos
Autos

First Drive - 2023 Dodge Hornet

Dodge’s first new model in year offers lots of personality but sits more on the compact side of things.

5 min to read
Article was updated
2023_Dodge_Hornet_GT-main

The Dodge Hornet is available in plug-in hybrid form with about 50 km of electric range. - Matthew Guy

The last time Dodge introduced an all-new vehicle to their showrooms, Jack Layton had not long elevated his NDP party to the status of Official Opposition, London was holding a successful Olympic Games, and a cruise ship captain managed to capsize the Costa Concordia whilst trying to impress their date.

So, yeah – it’s been a minute.

2023_Dodge_Hornet-GT_side___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Dodge_Hornet_RT-side___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Dodge_Hornet-RT_Engine___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Dodge_Hornet_GT-engine___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Dodge_Hornet_GT-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Dodge_Hornet-rt_interior___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Dodge_Hornet_RT-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

More Car & Auto News | Our Windsor

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred