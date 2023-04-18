 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Autos
Autos

First Drive - 2023 BMW M2

M to the core

4 min to read
Article was updated
2023_BMW_M2-main

The M2’s frameless kidney grille is a small but distinctive BMW signifier. - Lee Bailie

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – If the new M2 coupe is indeed the last BMW M car to be powered solely by an internal combustion engine, then I’d say the era is being closed out with a car that truly captures the ethos of the high-performance brand. But I’ll get to that.

2023_BMW_M2-side___Super_Portrait.jpg

First, a primer. The second gen BMW M2 is built on the same Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform that underpins the current 2 Series coupe, which was all-new in 2022. Like its predecessor, the new M2 is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine (453 hp / 406 lb-ft.) that’s paired with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels.

2023_BMW_M2-engine___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_BMW_M2-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_BMW_M2-seats___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_BMW_M2-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

More Car & Auto News | Our Windsor

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred