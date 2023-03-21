 Skip to main content
Autos

First - Drive 2023 Subaru Solterra

Subaru’s first EV is refined and offers standard all-wheel drive but is down on range.

6 min to read
Article was updated
2023_Subaru_Solterra-main

Michael Bettencourt

Indian Wells, CA – It’s not always easy being the little brother, and in the corporate relationship between global powerhouse Toyota and relatively smaller Subaru which co-developed the all-new 2023 Subaru Solterra EV, it’s clear that both companies are relatively new at all-electric vehicle design and production.

2023_Subaru_Solterra-side___Super_Portrait.jpg

The result for Subaru is that its first-ever global battery electric vehicle looks and drives similarly to its bZ4X twin from Toyota, as they both come out of the same Toyota plant, run on the same platform, and in all-wheel drive form, use the same battery. The Solterra offers standard full-time all-wheel drive in a refined family SUV that could be a worthy second vehicle for its largely suburban target demographic, but isn’t an overly ambitious effort in the all-electric compact SUV space.

2023_Subaru_Solterra-motor___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Subaru_Solterra-2cars___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Subaru_Solterra-interior___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Subaru_Solterra-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Subaru_Solterra-plugged___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Subaru_Solterra-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

