Our Windsor Staff Directory
Do you have a great story, video, photo or blog about Windsor? If so we want you to share your work. We will expose your work to a larger, broader audience and as an added bonus, we can help you to make money while you are doing it!
OurWindsor.ca is a platform and advertising network for community content. All contributors will have access to an audience, advertisers and the best tools and technology.
Metroland Digital
175 Gordon Baker Rd.
Toronto, ON
M2H 0A2
(416) 493-4400
Please contact a member of our digital team for more information.
Our reporters:
Site Producer:
• Bill Angus
To contact a reporter from the OurWindsor team, please email contactus@ourwindsor.ca.
Top Stories
What's the difference between a licensed and an unlicensed daycare?
Road trip – 2020 Nissan Murano on Route 66
Saving up to buy your first home? Here’s why you should do it in a TFSA instead of an RRSP
How the power of habit can help you retire before your parents do
Latest NewsMore Stories
Pair arrested in stolen vehicle, multiple charges laid
Windsor Police investigate fatal Thursday morning motor vehicle collision
Suspect in 1971 Ljubica Topic homicide, identified by DNA, recently deceased: Windsor Police
Windsor Police charge pair with numerous drug-related offences
More NewsMore News
Bocconcini skewers with grapes and rosemary will liven up your holiday spread
Bocconcini skewers with grapes and rosemary
Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 18, 2019
ORIGINAL FICTION
A haunted ‘Star Wars’ finale delivers the goods in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
Road trip – 2020 Nissan Murano on Route 66
The Salvation Army’s soup truck outreach ministries ready to serve this winter
Poetry, Essays, Stories — three anthologies pick their best of 2019, but which ones are worth it?
Saving up to buy your first home? Here’s why you should do it in a TFSA instead of an RRSP
A casual holiday brunch suitable for PJs and board games
TOP STORIES, delivered to your inbox.