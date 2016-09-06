Contact OurWindsor
OurWindsor.ca
175 Gordon Baker Rd.
Toronto, ON | M2H 0A2
Newspaper & Online Advertising
Classified Listings
Employment, Obituary Notices, Announcements, Legal Notices, Rentals, Home Improvement/ Services, Garage Sales/ Merchandise, Private Home Sales, Pets and more!
News, Events and Letters
Community Events
Tell us about your community events and we'll tell the community. Submit your event listing anytime by logging in or creating an account at our community site and completing the event submission form.
News Tips
Do you have a news tip? Or photos for us to consider for publication? There are multiple options available for both registered and non-registered users.
Letters to the Editor
Have something to say? Submit your letter to the editor anytime by logging in or creating an account at our community site and completing the letter submission form.
Top Stories
What's the difference between a licensed and an unlicensed daycare?
Road trip – 2020 Nissan Murano on Route 66
Saving up to buy your first home? Here’s why you should do it in a TFSA instead of an RRSP
How the power of habit can help you retire before your parents do
Latest NewsMore Stories
Pair arrested in stolen vehicle, multiple charges laid
Windsor Police investigate fatal Thursday morning motor vehicle collision
Suspect in 1971 Ljubica Topic homicide, identified by DNA, recently deceased: Windsor Police
Windsor Police charge pair with numerous drug-related offences
More NewsMore News
Bocconcini skewers with grapes and rosemary will liven up your holiday spread
Bocconcini skewers with grapes and rosemary
Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 18, 2019
ORIGINAL FICTION
A haunted ‘Star Wars’ finale delivers the goods in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
Road trip – 2020 Nissan Murano on Route 66
The Salvation Army’s soup truck outreach ministries ready to serve this winter
Poetry, Essays, Stories — three anthologies pick their best of 2019, but which ones are worth it?
Saving up to buy your first home? Here’s why you should do it in a TFSA instead of an RRSP
A casual holiday brunch suitable for PJs and board games
TOP STORIES, delivered to your inbox.